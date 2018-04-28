Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police have said Alexis Guesto and James White are wanted for a range of offence

Detectives from PSNI public protection branch are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of two men wanted in Northern Ireland.

Police have said James White and Alexis Guesto are wanted for a range of offences, including breach of licence and warrants.

They say the men are believed to have travelled to NI from the Republic.

There have been a number of reported sightings of them in south Armagh and Newry.

On Thursday afternoon, police seized a car from a car park on the Chancellors Road in Mullaghbawn after a member of the public expressed concern.

"Police are also aware of comments on social media regarding this vehicle and are appealing for anyone who observed the car in the local area or anyone who observed the occupant(s) of the car after it was parked to contact police," Det Ch Insp Jill Duffie said.

She appealed for anyone with information to contact them.