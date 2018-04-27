Man dies in crash between car and lorry

Image caption The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call shortly before 19:20 BST on Thursday

A man has died following a crash involving a lorry and a car outside Ballynahinch, County Down.

The collision, involving a blue Peugeot 308 and a white Volvo lorry, happened on the Belfast Road outside the town on Thursday evening.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call shortly before 19:20 BST and sent a crew and a rapid response paramedic to the scene.

The male driver of the Peugeot died as a result of his injuries.

The Belfast Road was closed for a period of time, but has since re-opened.