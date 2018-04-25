Police warning over north Belfast device
- 25 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The police are warning members of the public in the North Queen Street area of north Belfast not to touch any suspicious objects.
The warning follows reports that a device has been left in the area between Limestone Road and Duncairn Gardens on Wednesday evening.
Police said they have conducted extensive searches in the area but nothing has been found.
They want anyone who notices any suspicious objects to contact them.