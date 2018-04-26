Image caption NI Secretary Karen Bradley has said that restoring devolution remains her top priority

Secretary of State Karen Bradley is to meet Northern Ireland's political parties later for discussions about restoring devolution.

She will have separate talks with the five main parties.

The meetings come after negotiations between the DUP and Sinn Féin broke down back in February.

Thursday's sessions with the parties are being billed as exploratory meetings, with one Stormont source calling them "talks about talks".

The discussions at Stormont House come more than two months after the DUP and Sinn Féin failed to reach an agreement about restoring power-sharing.

In the aftermath of those talks, each party took a different view on whether a deal over an Irish Language act had been reached.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster said nothing had been agreed and said her party would not accept a "one-sided deal".

Sinn Féin insist that they had a deal with the DUP and party leader Michelle O'Neill said it was the DUP who collapsed the process.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The talks are taking place at Stormont House

The blame game between the two parties began as soon as the discussions ended.

Both parties had been locked in negotiations in a bid to end the 13-month stalemate at Stormont.

In the aftermath of the talks collapse in February, the secretary of state signalled that a deal remained possible, saying she believed "the basis for an accommodation still exists".

She added: "We will continue to work with everyone to make sure we deliver this."

'Decisions to be taken'

Speaking ahead of Thursday's talks, DUP Leader Arlene Foster described them as "a routine meeting".

"I am glad [the secretary of state] is meeting all the parties and I hope she will recognise that four of the five main parties would restore devolution immediately," said Mrs Foster.

"There is only one party which has placed barriers and preconditions in the path of returning local decision-making to Northern Ireland.

"In the absence of devolution, there is still a need for decisions to be taken, however."

Sinn Féin leader Michelle O'Neill said: "I will be telling the British secretary of state that we need the power-sharing institutions back up and running and there is a huge deal of frustration within the wider community at the unacceptable delay in restoring the executive due to the British government's pact with the DUP."

The Alliance Party believes that any fresh talks process must have an independent chairperson.

"Only the appointment of a facilitator can start to rebuild trust between the parties, inject some urgency and direction into the process, and provide the public with reassurances those they elected are living up to their responsibilities to make devolution work," party leader Naomi Long said.

'New thinking'

Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann said any new talks process needs to be revamped and that there needs to be a change.

"It's clear that Sinn Féin and the DUP on their own won't be able to strike a deal so the secretary of state needs to bring some new thinking to the table," he said.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood is another politician who thinks the process needs fresh thinking.

He believes both the Irish and British governments must get involved directly.

"Unless both governments step in and step up - another round of secret talks between the DUP and Sinn Féin won't work," he said

Mrs Bradley is understood to be in 'listening mode' and wants to map out where common ground exists.

She has said restoring devolution remains her top priority.