Coleraine Rugby Club has been fined for verbal abuse directed at a female referee by its members last month.

Ulster Rugby administered the fine against the club after a match on March 10.

Coleraine First XV senior team were playing a home game against Dromore RFC in the Kukri Ulster Rugby Championships.

It is understood referee Grainne Crabtree was the subject of personal sexist abuse during the match.

A spokesperson for Ulster Rugby said it was aware of the incident.

It added: "This was referred to the IRFU (Ulster Branch) Disciplinary Committee and the club was sanctioned appropriately."

Ms Crabtree was contacted by the BBC but declined to be interviewed.

The former City of Derry player is one of three women included in an online list of over 150 official Ulster Rugby referees.