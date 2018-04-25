Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption The funeral of Lisa Gow was held on Tuesday

Photographs from the funeral of Lisa Gow, who was knocked down and killed by the driver of a stolen car on the Ballysillan Road in north Belfast last week, lead Wednesday's newspapers.

Ms Gow was 39 when she died and had two young children.

Her funeral was held at St Andrew's Church in Glencairn, on Tuesday.

The Irish News features a photograph of her son and daughter carrying single flowers alongside their mother's coffin, "mourning a mother" is the caption on the picture.

Inside, the paper reports that mourners heard Ms Gow had "no chance to say goodbye or say final words of love".

Rev Colin Duncan told those gathered that her death was like "a stone thrown into a still lake".

He also spoke of how she had adored her two young children.

Ms Gow's sister, Kelly Ann, told mourners the children were "the centre of her world".

The News Letter's headline "we'll miss you, Lisa" comes above another photograph from the funeral, alongside a smiling image of the mother-of-two.

It reports that a statement from the family said her life was "tragically cut short by a criminal whose recklessness has cost our family a daughter, auntie, sister and most of all a mummy".

The Belfast Telegraph features a photograph of Ms Gow's sister being comforted by another mourner.

The police ombudsman is currently investigating, after it said the car that hit and killed Ms Gow was being pursued by police.

Martin Alexander Nelson, 39, of Ardoyne Road appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving on Saturday.

'Vote no'

The Irish News reports that a GAA club in County Cavan has complained to the Tyrone GAA board after it claimed the county's manager, Mickey Harte, filmed a pro-life video at its grounds without permission.

Cootehill Celtic said the pro-life video, part of a separate 'LoveBoth' campaign, was filmed at its ground without its knowledge or consent.

The Tyrone manager is the most well-known member of GAA Athletes for a No Vote, which was set up to campaign for a no vote in the forthcoming referendum on abortion in the Republic of Ireland.

Voters will decide on Friday 25 May. whether or not to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Irish constitution which upholds Ireland's strict abortion laws.

'Royal baby'

The News Letter carries the story of a County Antrim couple whose baby boy, Joe, was born at 11.01 BST on Tuesday - the exact same time as the new royal baby.

Nicole O'Neill and Declan McAtamney, from Dunloy, welcomed their son at the Causeway Hospital.

Also in the paper is a mystery lottery winner who landed a £1m win on Friday 13th.

"A mysterious Londonderry man - identified only as M from Londonderry - has scooped a £1m prize in the Euromillions," it reports.

"Friday 13th proved lucky for the happy online player."

In its features section, the Belfast Telegraph has spoken to three Northern Ireland mums about their experience of childbirth.

The women all claim to have been "in awe" of the Duchess of Cambridge after she stepped out into the public eye looking polished - just hours after giving birth.

They share their own stories of being "make-up free but ecstatic," with one women admitting she told her friends "not to call for a week".

Also in the Belfast Telegraph is its review of Titanic The Musical. David Young called the performance a "theatrical tour de force".

He said the show "skilfully" interweaved the excitement of the luxury ship with the hopes, dreams and ambitions of the passengers and crew - all given tragic resonance by the impending destruction of the vessel.

Directed by Tom Southerland, Titanic The Musical continues at the Grand Opera House until Saturday.