Northern Ireland

Police seize £30,000 of steroids in east Belfast

  • 24 April 2018

Police have seized £30,000 of steroids in east Belfast.

The drugs were found at a property in Castlereagh Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Three men, aged 32, 47 and 63, have been arrested. All three remain in custody.

"This shows our commitment to address the issue of illegal drug use and supply in the east Belfast area," Insp Keith Hutchinson said.

Related Topics