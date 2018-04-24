Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The machine was removed from inside the shop on the Crossgar Road, Ballynahinch

A cash machine containing a substantial sum of money and a safe have been stolen from a service station in Ballynahinch, County Down.

The machine was located inside Donard View filling station.

It is thought the burglary took place before 04:30 BST on Tuesday.

The police have appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the town's Crossgar Road area to contact them.