Ballynahinch: ATM stolen from County Down service station
- 24 April 2018
A cash machine containing a substantial sum of money and a safe have been stolen from a service station in Ballynahinch, County Down.
The machine was located inside Donard View filling station.
It is thought the burglary took place before 04:30 BST on Tuesday.
The police have appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the town's Crossgar Road area to contact them.