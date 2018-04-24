Northern Ireland

Ballynahinch: ATM stolen from County Down service station

  • 24 April 2018
Service station with police tape Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The machine was removed from inside the shop on the Crossgar Road, Ballynahinch

A cash machine containing a substantial sum of money and a safe have been stolen from a service station in Ballynahinch, County Down.

The machine was located inside Donard View filling station.

It is thought the burglary took place before 04:30 BST on Tuesday.

The police have appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the town's Crossgar Road area to contact them.

Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to come forward

