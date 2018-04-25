Report recommends NI abortion law change

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Terminations are only permitted in NI if a woman's life is at risk or if there is a risk of permanent and serious damage to her mental or physical health

A working group has recommended a change to Northern Ireland's laws to allow abortion in cases of fatal foetal abnormality.

The change would provide for termination of pregnancy "where the abnormality is of such a nature as to be likely to cause death before, during or in the early period after birth".

The report was commissioned in 2016 by the then health and justice ministers.

Unlike other parts of the UK, the 1967 Abortion Act does not extend to NI.

Currently, a termination is only permitted in Northern Ireland if a woman's life is at risk or if there is a risk of permanent and serious damage to her mental or physical health.

Rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormalities are not circumstances in which an abortion can be performed legally.

The working group was first proposed in February 2016, when the Northern Ireland Assembly voted against allowing women to terminate pregnancies under such circumstances.

Its report was expected to inform Stormont Executive policy - although Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government since power-sharing broke down in January 2017.

A fatal foetal abnormality diagnosis means doctors believe an unborn child has a terminal condition and will die in the womb or shortly after birth.