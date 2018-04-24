Image copyright The News Letter Image caption Front page of the News Letter on Tuesday

A vigil held in Bangor following an attack on a teenage girl in the town makes the front page of a number of the daily newspapers on Tuesday morning.

The 16-year old girl sustained severe facial injuries after being punched and kicked in the assault on Friday evening, footage of which was posted online.

Three other teenagers have appeared in court charged over the attack.

David Chapman, who helped organise the rally, told the Irish News he did not want the victim to feel isolated.

DUP MLA Gordon Dunne, who attended the vigil, is quoted in the News Letter as saying people were still "shocked and angry" at what had happened.

Bangor residents have told the Belfast Telegraph that anti-social behaviour in the vicinity of the town's marina is making it a "no-go area".

An 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy appeared at court in Downpatrick earlier on Monday in connection with the attack, and were remanded in custody.

The front page of the Belfast Telegraph reports that Ulster rugby players are among those who will receive classes on "sexual health and relationships".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption About 200 people attended the vigil in Bangor on Monday

Rugby Players Ireland (RPI) will be organising the wellbeing workshops for players following a high-profile rugby rape trial.

Ireland and Ulster Rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were both acquitted of all charges.

RPI, which includes Ulster rugby player Andrew Trimble on its board, said it wants "to ensure that our values of integrity, inclusivity and respect" are understood by all players "and reflected in their behaviour on and off the pitch".

The News Letter reports that DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has dismissed a series of "leaks and rumours" around Prime Minister Theresa May's commitment to a full Brexit as an attempt to exert pressure on the government during negotiations.

Pro-European Conservative MPs are expected to voice their concerns over withdrawal from the customs union on Thursday.

Mr Dodds said there can be "absolutely no question of any border down the Irish Sea". Meanwhile, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has called on Mrs May to "face down the small minority of extremists" in her party that he claims are "extreme Brexiteers" risking the country's economic future.

Former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern's views on Brexit are featured in the Daily Mirror and he believes there will never be a return to a hard border.

Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Nigel Dodds has said there can be no border down the Irish Sea

He has warned the Irish government not to rush a deal and claims communities on both sides would "pull down with their bare hands" any new borders.

The newspaper's front page reports on the inquest of an Irish police officer who was shot five times by a man from Northern Ireland as he tried to help a victim of domestic violence.

Garda Tony Golden was killed by County Down man Adrian Crevan Mackin in Omeath, County Louth, in October 2015.

The inquest heard that the officer sustained four bullet wounds while facing the gunman, but the fatal gunshot was through his back.

The Belfast Telegraph hails the heroic actions of a Belfast runner in helping a woman suffering from heat exhaustion finish the London Marathon.

Mark Carey from Beechmount Harriers spotted the 63-year-old Cheshire woman struggling three miles from the end of the event.

Image copyright PA Image caption The new royal baby features in the newspapers on Tuesday

With the support of another runner, he scooped the woman under his arm and carried her to a medical tent where they stayed with her for 40 minutes as she was treated.

"For me it was only a matter of getting her to the end," Mark said. "She wanted to finish and my race was already gone.

"I was more than happy to help."

Hair transplant

Elsewhere, images of the new royal baby boy feature extensively in the newspapers, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showing off their pride and joy.

Hair is at a premium in these early days, but if he continues to be follicly challenged the Irish News might have a remedy.

The newspaper reports that Turkey has become the destination of choice for a growing number of Irish men seeking hair replacement services.

It says at least six men from Belfast have travelled to an Istanbul clinic for the weekend procedure in the past four months, with costs ranging from £1,750 to £2,500 depending on the number of grafts they receive.

One man from Belfast, who had a hair transplant in Turkey four years ago said he had no regrets and was considering a "top-up" as it significantly increased his confidence.