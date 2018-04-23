Image caption Marian Brown was shot dead moments after kissing her boyfriend goodnight

It is 'more likely than not' that a soldier caused the death of a teenager shot in Belfast, a coroner has said.

17-year-old Marian Brown died after being struck during an exchange of fire on Roden Street in June 1972.

She was saying good night to her boyfriend, Thomas Corrigan.

The coroner concluded in a preliminary ruling that she was more likely than not struck by a bullet fired from a soldier's semi-automatic rifle.

Automatic weapon

Judge David McFarland also concluded that the patrol of 3 Royal Anglian Regiment was returning fire to a gunman, most likely firing an automatic weapon from a moving car at the Grosvenor Road end of the street.

None of the civilian witnesses reported seeing a gunman.

The soldiers reported seeing several.

However, the coroner stated that the use of force by the soldiers was "more than absolutely necessary" and "not justified".

Spinning round

Soldiers returned at least 27 rounds in response to gunfire in the area from the unidentifiable gunman.

The coroner has been unable to conclude which soldier fired the fatal shot.

He pointed out that Marian Brown was moving and spinning round at the time she was shot, making it impossible to be completely certain where the shot originated.

Two other civilians, including her boyfriend Thomas Corrigan, were shot and injured during the incident.

The coroner found that the investigation into Marian Brown's death at the time was "inadequate".

He also found that the rules of engagement for soldiers were not followed correctly.