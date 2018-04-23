Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carl Frampton's victory over Nonito Donaire has set him up for a big August bout at Windsor Park

"The Frampton swagger was back."

After Saturday's fight night in the Jackal's Den, Monday's newspapers are unanimous - Belfast boxer Carl is back to his best and dispelling doubters.

He put in one of the best performances of his career against Nonito Donaire, according to the Belfast Telegraph's boxing writer David Kelly.

With "intense discipline", "balletic footwork" and "a world-class chin", says Kelly, Frampton is all set for a world title showdown at Windsor Park.

The front pages on the Belfast Telegraph and the News Letter sport a photo of a bruised-but-beaming Frampton enjoying a quiet post-bout moment with his wife Christine.

The News Letter also reports that the defeated Donaire - the Filipino Flash - showed his class by joining fans for a "proper goodbye" drink in Belfast's Crown Bar.

Violent attack goes viral

Also dominating the front pages are the reports of a viral video of a grisly group attack on a teenage girl at a County Down town on Friday night.

The Irish News reports that the 16-year-old was subjected to "extreme violence... near one of Northern Ireland's favourite attractions", Bangor marina.

Image copyright Daily Mirror

Punched and kicked, the girl also had her hair pulled and her face smashed against concrete, says the paper.

The assault was only stopped when the girl was rescued from a fountain by a passing motorist, says the Daily Mirror.

The Belfast Telegraph says the police have warned against vigilante justice in the wake of the incident.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, while police seek two other people in connection with the assault.

Watchdog under pressure

The News Letter leads with the report that Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has come in for criticism over remarks about a stolen car crash last week in which a young mother was killed.

Lisa Gow was knocked down in Belfast on Thursday and police had initially said their pursuit of the stolen car that killed her had ended.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Lisa Gow, pictured left, died after being hit by a car in Belfast last week

But the ombudsman's office investigators said a police pursuit car had been "a matter of seconds behind" the stolen car when it crashed.

The former senior police officer Alan McQuillan says the watchdog has been "extremely premature" in issuing it's statement, while a DUP councillor says Ms Gow's family is "angry and frustrated at the contradictory statements".

But the ombudsman's office says its statement came "in the interests of public confidence" and because the police account of what happened was "at odds with video evidence".

Anyone for cake?

The long-running so-called 'gay cake' case is back in the headlines, with the News Letter serving us a fresh slice.

It reports that the owners of the Ashers bakery that refused to make a cake bearing a slogan in support of gay marriage are touring Northern Ireland to meet their supporters this week.

Image caption Ashers bakery is taking its appeal over the gay cake ruling to the Supreme Court

It comes ahead of their Supreme Court appeal against a ruling that their refusal over the cake was discriminatory.

Meetings organised by the Christian Institute are being held in five of the six counties this week at which people can show Daniel and Amy McArthur their backing.

Disaster foretold

Synonymous with Belfast, the Titanic disaster lives on in the city through its tourist trail.

The Belfast-built boat sank on its maiden voyage in 1912, with about 1,500 people going to a watery grave.

But the Belfast Telegraph reports that a New York author had written a now-eerie novel 14-years earlier, which "uncannily foretells the most famous disaster in maritime history".

The Wreck of the Titan by Morgan Robertson has been reissued and retitled as Titanic Foretold and the similarities between its account and the disaster itself are "many and detailed".

The paper notes that the Robertson denied he was a clairvoyant.