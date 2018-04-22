Image copyright Facebook Image caption A video of the attack has now been removed from Facebook

A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy have been questioned by police after a teenage girl was attacked at Bangor seafront on Friday.

The PSNI asked Facebook to remove a video of the assault on the 16-year-old who has been left with head and facial injuries.

Police say they are also trying to speak with two other young people and that they know their identities.

In the video, the victim is punched and kicked in the face by another girl.

At one point, a different teenage girl joins in the attack.

The 16-year-old victim's ordeal continued after the recording stopped - she was eventually rescued from a fountain by a passing motorist.

Police said her injuries are so severe that medical staff will not be able to carry out x-rays on her face until next week.

A number of people appear to be watching as the assault is carried out.

Ch Insp Gerry McGrath said: "We have identified all of the suspects involved, two of whom have been arrested. The others are being actively sought by police."

He added: "While we appreciate the support of the local community and understand their shock at this assault, we would ask that members of the public do not use social media as a means of progressing this investigation.

"Our officers are working hard on this case and it is important that we follow due process.

Image caption The attack happened on Bangor pier

"This was a particularly vicious attack on a young girl and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident on Friday evening to contact police."

North Down DUP assembly member Gordon Dunne said he was shocked and disgusted by the attack.

"This was a shocking, cruel assault on a girl in broad daylight in a busy area of Bangor along the pier," he said.

"My sympathies go out to the victim of this attack and I trust she will be able to make a full recovery."

The 16-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, has been released on police bail.

The 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, aiding and abetting grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, remains in custody.