Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption The plane came down between Nutts Corner and Loanends in County Antrim

The Air Accident Investigation Branch, (AAIB) have removed the wreckage of a light aircraft from a field near Nutts Corner, County Antrim.

The Cessna 152 came down between Nutts Corner and Loanends at about 12:20 BST on Thursday killing both men on board.

The remains of the plane will now be taken to Farnborough, Hampshire, where the AAIB investigation will continue.

The AIIB has appealed for information from witnesses "no matter how insignificant they think it may be".

It would like to hear from anyone who saw the plane at any time during its' flight from Newtownards Airfield in County Down until it crashed.

"Did you see the red and white light aircraft with the distinctive 152 on the tailplane, or did you perhaps film or photograph the plane?" a spokesperson said.

"If so, could you please contact the police as soon as possible and they will forward the information to the Air Accident Investigation Branch."

Image caption The crash happened at 12:20 BST on Thursday

Flying conditions on Thursday were near perfect.

There are reports that the light aircraft was on a round trip from Ards Airport when it crashed.

On Friday, Ards Flying Club said it was not able to comment and directed all media inquiries to the police.

The two victims of the crash have yet to be named.