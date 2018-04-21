Family escape injury in Bangor fire
- 21 April 2018
A family have escaped injury after a fire at their home in Bangor, County Down.
The PSNI are treating the fire in Killaire Wood Lane as suspicious. It was reported at about 03:45 BST on Friday 20 April.
A man and woman and two young children who were in the house at the time were not injured.
The fire service put out the fire but damage was caused to the back door.