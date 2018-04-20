Image copyright gpointstudio/Getty Images Image caption Unused education money cannot be carried over and is retained by the Treasury

Only £5m of £50m allocated for shared and integrated education schools has been spent in 2017/18.

The money was provided under the Stormont House and Fresh Start agreements.

It comes after just £3m of the previous £50m available under the agreement in 2016/17 was spent.

At present, money not used cannot be carried over and is retained by the Treasury.

The Department of Education (DE) said it was in discussions with the Treasury and the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) to attempt to change that.

Funding of £500m for new shared and integrated school buildings was part of the Stormont House agreement in 2014 and was re-affirmed in the Fresh Start Agreement in November 2015.

In March 2016, the then Secretary of State Theresa Villiers announced the release of the first tranche of the education money.

£50m a year for 10 years was to be provided for integrated school buildings and shared education campuses.

A shared education campus is where two separate schools get new facilities for pupils of both schools to use alongside each other.

For instance, one of the planned campuses is in Ballycastle, County Antrim, where Cross and Passion College and Ballycastle High School will move into new post-primary schools on one site.

They will also share new sports facilities which are also yet to be built, although the project is entering the design stage.

In 2016 it was also announced that shared education campuses were to be built in Moy and Limavady.

Tightly ring-fenced

Three new integrated school buildings were also planned.

However, the BBC understands that the £500m funding was tightly ring-fenced and could only be spent on new schools.

It can take a number of years for a new school building to be completed.

Therefore, DE has only been able to spend £8m of the first £100m available.

In a statement, DE said that: "Of the £50m available, £6.2m was allocated to the DE budget for eligible Fresh Start projects in Financial Year 2017/18."

"Projected spend at year-end is £5m."

"Discussions are ongoing with the Northern Ireland Office and HM Treasury on potential future expenditure under the Fresh Start Programme, including flexibility of previously unspent budget across this Spending Review period."