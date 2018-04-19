Man arrested following north Belfast car crash
- 19 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested at the scene of a crash in north Belfast.
One person has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.
Police said a vehicle involved in the collision may have been stolen.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian at 10:55 BST on Thursday.
The Ballysillan Road has been closed in both directions following the crash.