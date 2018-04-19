Image caption The Ballysillan Road was closed in both directions following the crash.

A man has been arrested at the scene of a crash in north Belfast.

One person has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Police said a vehicle involved in the collision may have been stolen.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian at 10:55 BST on Thursday.

The Ballysillan Road has been closed in both directions following the crash.