Reports of a light aircraft incident at Nutts Corner
- 19 April 2018
Northern Ireland Fire Service are attending an incident at Nutts Corner, County Antrim.
Northern Ireland Ambulance service said they received a call at 12:23 BST reporting that a light aircraft came down on the approach to Belfast International Airport.
The air ambulance has also been tasked to the scene.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service says: "This is an ongoing incident."
More to follow.