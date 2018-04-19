Northern Ireland

Reports of a light aircraft incident at Nutts Corner

  • 19 April 2018
Northern Ireland Fire Service are attending an incident at Nutts Corner, County Antrim.

Northern Ireland Ambulance service said they received a call at 12:23 BST reporting that a light aircraft came down on the approach to Belfast International Airport.

The air ambulance has also been tasked to the scene.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service says: "This is an ongoing incident."

More to follow.