Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Library picture

Northern Ireland Fire Service are attending an incident at Nutts Corner, County Antrim.

Northern Ireland Ambulance service said they received a call at 12:23 BST reporting that a light aircraft came down on the approach to Belfast International Airport.

The air ambulance has also been tasked to the scene.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service says: "This is an ongoing incident."

More to follow.