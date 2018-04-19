£6.6m for new Portrush hotel

Image copyright Google Image caption Andras Hotels is planning to restore the old Londonderry Hotel in Portrush

Andras Hotels is planning to invest £6.6m in a Portrush hotel.

It is their their first development outside Belfast.

Revised proposals have been submitted for a hotel with 87 rooms on the site of the former Londonderry Hotel on Main Street.

The hotelier's plan is to restore the listed buildings at the front of the site and build a new extension at the back.

The construction phase will create 48 jobs and 41 further jobs will be created when the hotel opens its doors.

Andras Hotels operates five hotels in Belfast - two Holiday Inn Expresses, two Ibis Hotels and the Crowne Plaza.

They are also building a Hampton by Hilton Hotel on Hope Street.

Director Rajesh Rana said:"Our vision is for an attractive, fully functional and boutique hotel that will bring this important site back to life as a hotel and will help to regenerate the Main Street and town centre area."

Planning consultant Brian Kelly said: "The hotel will also help to regenerate the area and a will contribute a further £1.4million each year to the local economy."