Two arrests after man's murder in Belfast
- 19 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in north Belfast.
His body was found in Orient Gardens, off the Cliftonville Road, on Wednesday night.
Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area between 19:00 and 22:00 BST on Wednesday, and has any information about the death, to contact detectives.
The men who have been detained by police are 26 and 28.
Skip Twitter post by @PoliceServiceNI
Detectives appeal for information following the discovery of the body of a man in Orient Gardens, Belfast last night, Wednesday, 18 April. pic.twitter.com/O2lYE5NzHC— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 19, 2018
End of Twitter post by @PoliceServiceNI