Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption Arlene Foster signed off on the flawed green energy scheme in 2012

The former Enterprise minister has accepted that she did not know the overall cost of the renewable heat incentive (RHI) scheme when she signed off on it.

Arlene Foster made the comments at a public inquiry into the flawed green energy scheme.

She said she believed there was a budget of £25m with entrants' 20 year payments covered by Treasury.

The inquiry is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin.

Mrs Foster was the minister at Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) when it set up the RHI scheme in 2012.

In that role, she signed off on the project.

Image copyright RHI inquiry Image caption Arlene Foster has given evidence at the inquiry over a number of days

On Wednesday, Arlene Foster told the RHI inquiry that she had not been given the best estimate of the total cost of the subsidy spend which was £445m.

She denied that she had signed a "blank cheque" without knowing how much was to be spent.

'Not a blank cheque'

Mrs Foster said with hindsight it would have been better for the overall cost figure to be included in a formal impact assessment that she signed off, before the scheme went live.

It stated her belief, that the costs of the scheme were justified because of the benefits.

She said there had been "much commentary" around the blank cheque claim.

"I don't accept that it was a blank cheque," said Mrs Foster.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Sir Patrick Coghlin is chairing the RHI inquiry

"I did read that information given to me and I took the information at face value.

"I now know with hindsight I should have been given more information but I don't accept it was a blank cheque at that time."

But inquiry panel member Dr Keith MacLean asked how Mrs Foster could make a decision about the prudent use of public money when she did not know how much was to be spent.

She said that she was happy that funding commitments had been looked at carefully by Whitehall officials.

Dr MacLean suggested she "should have asked for more information".

"Well that's how you see it, yes," she replied.

The Inquiry chair, Sir Patrick Coghlin, said it would be for the panel to make a decision about that.