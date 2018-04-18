Image caption All sides have agreed there should be no physical barriers along the Irish border

Senior Brexit negotiators are due to meet on Wednesday to assess if progress has been made on Irish border issues.

The UK and EU agree there should be no hard border, but differences remain on how to achieve that goal.

Technical talks in recent weeks have covered issues including customs, goods regulation and individuals' rights.

Wednesday's meeting will involve Olly Robbins, the Prime Minister's Europe Adviser and Sabine Weyand the EU's Deputy Chief Negotiator.

In March, EU leaders agreed to a 21-month Brexit transition period between March 2019 - when the UK officially leaves - and the end of 2020.

It is effectively a standstill deal which means the UK will continue to follow EU rules in that period and have unimpeded access to the single market.

However, the transition period will only be implemented if there is also a deal on the Irish border.

In December, the EU and UK agreed that the border could be kept frictionless in three possible ways:

A comprehensive trade deal

A special arrangement for Northern Ireland which could involve technology or unique customs arrangements

The so-called 'backstop' which could mean Northern Ireland or the UK as whole continuing to follow many EU rules.

In February, the EU proposed a backstop which would involve the UK, in respect of Northern Ireland, maintaining full alignment with those rules of the EU's single market and customs union which support north-south cooperation.

The UK has rejected the EU's interpretation of what the backstop means, but has not yet suggested an alternative.

On Monday, Ireland's foreign minister warned that there will be "difficulties" in the Brexit process if there has not been substantial progress on the Irish border issue by June.