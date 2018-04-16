Image caption Francis McCafferty at a previous court hearing

A man accused of causing the death of his brother will be released on bail on Monday, after surrendering the deeds to his farm and providing a surety.

Francis McCafferty, 44, from Grout Hall in Pettigo, is accused of causing the death of his brother Patrick in January 2014, by dangerous driving.

He first appeared in court just over two weeks ago and has remained in custody since.

He will appear again for a review on 14 May.

Image caption The crash happened on Tullychurry Road near Belleek in 2014

A preliminary inquiry has been set for 4 June.

The crash happened on Tullychurry Road near Belleek. Mr McCafferty has denied driving the car involved in the crash.