Image caption Eight people were detained on Friday during a major police operation

Two men and a woman have appeared in court charged with brothel-keeping after police raids targeting the republican group the INLA on Friday.

They were among eight people detained following searches in Belfast, Lisburn, Crumlin and Newtownabbey.

Two Romanian nationals and a Glenavy man appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

The three accused were remanded in custody until 30 April. There was no application for bail.

They are Cristina-Teodora Musa, who is 22, of Agincourt Avenue in south Belfast. As well as brothel-keeping, she was also charged with controlling the prostitution of three women.

Florin Ghita, 32, of Agincourt Avenue, was also charged with concealing criminal property.

Sixty-year-old Brian Gillan, of Lurgan Road, Glenavy, was also charged with blackmail with menace and possessing criminal property.

A detective sergeant said he could connect all three to the charges.

Police have said that of the five other people arrested during the searches, only one remains in custody.

He is a 55-year-old man who was detained in the Belfast area on Saturday.

Three other men have been released pending reports to the Public Prosecution Service.

Another has been released unconditionally.