Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption 200 police officers were involved in the operation targeting the INLA

Four people have been arrested following a police operation targeting republican paramilitary group the INLA.

The arrests followed 12 searches in Belfast, Lisburn, Crumlin and Newtownabbey, County Antrim, on Friday.

Three men were arrested under the terrorism act and a fourth on suspicion of human trafficking and controlling prostitution.

The operation targeted extortion, paramilitary style assaults and prostitution, police said.

Over 200 PSNI officers took part in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force operation supported by the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue and Customs.

The headquarters of the IRSP (Irish Republican Socialist Party), which is aligned to the INLA, on the Falls Road in west Belfast were searched.

The party criticised the search as "political policing".

Some of the searches were continuing on Friday afternoon.