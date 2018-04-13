A 90-year old County Tyrone man has appeared in court on historic sexual abuse charges against a male child.

Vincent Lewis of Annagher Road, Coalisland, but current in custody, is accused of indecently assaulting the child.

He is also accused of committing an act of gross indecency.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between 1983 and 1985.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected to the accused.

Frail

Lewis dressed in a brown coat and black trousers, spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.

He struggled to stand whilst in the dock and appeared quite frail.

A defence solicitor said his Lewis is currently a sentenced prisoner and asked for bail on the new charges to be revoked.

District Judge John Meehan agreed and ordered Lewis to appear again by video-link on 9 May.