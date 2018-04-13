Image caption The DUP leader and former first minister made her first appearance in front of the inquiry on Thursday afternoon

The former first minister Arlene Foster is due to give evidence to the inquiry into the renewable heat incentive (RHI) scheme for a second day.

The DUP leader first appeared in front of the inquiry on Thursday afternoon.

Mrs Foster was the minister at Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) when it set up the flawed green energy scheme in 2012.

In her role, she signed off on the project.

The RHI public inquiry is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin.

When the scale of the scandal emerged in December 2016, there were widespread calls for her to resign to allow an investigation to be carried out into what went wrong.

She refused, and the Northern Ireland Executive - a coalition between her party, the DUP, and Sinn Féin - collapsed.

Image caption Overly-generous subsidies meant the costs of the scheme spiralled out of control

Mrs Foster has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to the scheme.

On Thursday, the 54th day of the inquiry, Arlene Foster said she did not think she bore any personal responsibility for the collapse of the RHI scheme.

She added that she was glad to have the opportunity to counter what she called "malevolent and misinformed" commentary, adding that the fallout from it was a matter of "deep regret for me politically and personally".