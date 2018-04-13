Newry: Thousands stolen from ATM in Mayobridge
Police have said that approximately £17,500 has been stolen from an ATM at a convenience store in Newry.
The money was taken from a Costcutter store on the Hilltown Road, Mayobridge, between 03:00 and 04:00 BST on Thursday.
The suspects cut electrical wires on the street, ripped out the CCTV and cut holes in the roof of the store.
They then took the money from the ATM before leaving the scene.
The police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.