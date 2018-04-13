Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward

Police have said that approximately £17,500 has been stolen from an ATM at a convenience store in Newry.

The money was taken from a Costcutter store on the Hilltown Road, Mayobridge, between 03:00 and 04:00 BST on Thursday.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption CCTV was ripped out by the suspects

The suspects cut electrical wires on the street, ripped out the CCTV and cut holes in the roof of the store.

They then took the money from the ATM before leaving the scene.

The police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.