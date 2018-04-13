Northern Ireland

20-year-old shot in both legs in west Belfast

  • 13 April 2018
Image caption The attack happened at around 22:30 BST

A 20-year-old man has been shot in both legs in west Belfast.

The attack happened at Ardmonagh Parade at around 22:30 BST on Thursday night.

Police say the man has been taken to hospital.