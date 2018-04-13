20-year-old shot in both legs in west Belfast
A 20-year-old man has been shot in both legs in west Belfast.
The attack happened at Ardmonagh Parade at around 22:30 BST on Thursday night.
Police say the man has been taken to hospital.