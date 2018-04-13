Northern Ireland

Jackson and Olding understood to be leaving Ulster Rugby

  • 13 April 2018
It is understood that Ulster Rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are to leave the club.

In March, the pair were unanimously acquitted of all charges in a high profile Belfast rape trial.

However, their positions at Ulster Rugby had been under review since the trial ended.

There has been no official statement from Ulster Rugby but more details are anticipated on Saturday.

