Image copyright Darren Kidd Image caption Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster with Jarlath Watson, Finance Director Echlinville Distillery in Newtownards

A new alcohol bill proposed in the Republic of Ireland could negatively impact producers in Northern Ireland, according to a local trade body.

One of the proposals in the new legislation would see mandatory health warnings on labels.

Warnings, ingredients and calories would take up one third of label space.

The Ireland Public Health (Alcohol) Bill is currently before the Dáil for debate and is also being considered by the European Commission.

However, Hospitality Ulster says numerous local producers have grave concerns about the impact of the legislation on their ability to export goods across the border.

Image caption There are fears that smaller, craft producers will be negatively impacted if the legislation is passed

Colin Neil, Hospitality Ulster's Chief Executive, said: "The Republic of Ireland is the key export market for the majority of Northern Ireland's alcohol producers.

"If the Irish government introduces this particular element of its planned legislation, it would represent a significant impediment to the growth of those businesses, including a number of craft distillers."

Jarlath Watson, finance director at Echlinville Distillery, where Jawbox Gin and Dunville whisky are distilled, suggested smaller craft producers will lose out: "We're using local ingredients, using local employment and creating local jobs, but this bill will disproportionately affect us," he said.

"For the Irish products to have a label that has different content from the rest of the world, it would put us at a serious disadvantage.

"Unfortunately, if this legislation comes in, we'll have to allocate costs that might have been allocated to job creation, to product development. That will, at least in the short-term, have an impact on our business."

The bill also proposes the introduction of minimum unit pricing; segregation of alcohol from other products in supermarkets and restrictions on advertising and promotions.

Writing in thejournal.ie, Senator Frances Black, who supports the bill, said: "As a society we need to consider our response and our relationship with alcohol."

"[The bill] contains sensible, evidence-based measures, dealing primarily with health labelling, availability, pricing, and advertising."

The Irish government cannot enact the law before they receive a response from the European Commission, which is expected at the end of this month.

'Proportionality' test

Some politicians have suggested the labelling requirements could face a challenge at the European Court of Justice for breaching the rule of the EU single market.

EU member states can use the protection of health and human life as a justification to introduce measures which interfere with the free movement of goods.

However those sorts of measures must pass a "proportionality" test showing why they are necessary and that the desired outcome could not be achieved by less extensive prohibitions.