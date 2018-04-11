Image caption In Dungannon court, Darius Sikorskas admitted a charge of manslaughter

A man has admitted the manslaughter of a fellow Lithuanian whose body was found at a County Tyrone garage in 2015.

Darius Sikorskas, 36, from Lambfield House, Lurganboy, had originally faced a murder charge.

But at the trial in Dungannon, he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 32-year-old Gediminas Stauskas.

He also admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm.

A charge of false imprisonment was left on the books.

Mr Stauskas' body was found in a garage at Moor Road near Coalisland on 15 October 2015.

Two other men have admitted withholding information relating to his death.

They are Marius Dzimisevicius, 29, of Cabhan Aluinn, Pomeroy, and Dimitrijus Indrisiunas, 44, of the Shanoch, Coalisland.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The body of Gediminas Stauskas was discovered at a garage near Coalisland

All three were released on continuing bail to return to court on 25 May.

Eimantas Lumsys, 30, from Hollow Mills Avenue, Newmills, was found not guilty of withholding information after the prosecution offered no evidence.