Image copyright PSNI Image caption Exterior and interior damage was caused to the house in the incident

A stolen tractor has been driven into the side of a County Londonderry house, causing "shocking" damage, say police.

The property, on Cherry Lane in Feeny, near Dungiven, was struck at about 22:00 BST on Sunday.

Significant exterior and interior damage was caused to the house. No-one was inside at the time of the incident.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The tractor was driven into the house after it was stolen from a building site

The tractor had been taken from a building site in the village and was later found abandoned a few miles away on Glenshane Road.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland detective said he believes people in the area "know who carried out this appalling crime".

"This is a shocking level of criminal damage directed by, or committed by, an individual with absolutely no regard for who they could have injured in the process of this reckless act," said Det Insp Bob Blemmings.

"I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident or who was in Feeny village prior to or around the time the incident was reported to police and saw any suspicious behaviour to contact us."