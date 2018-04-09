Image caption Jim Wells says he was assured he would be reinstated following his resignation in 2015

A DUP MLA has said he expects the party to take disciplinary action against him after he launched a strong attack on the leadership.

Jim Wells claimed the party went back on a promise to re-appoint him as health minister after he resigned in 2015.

The MLA had been falsely accused of linking child abuse to same-sex marriage.

Mr Wells accused party leader Arlene Foster of not standing by him.

"Peter Robinson made the commitment that I would return," the South Down MLA said.

"Then Arlene took over as leader and Arlene, as leader of the party officers, ignored my two written requests for that commitment to be honoured," he added.

'Old-fashioned views'

Mr Wells said that deputy leader Nigel Dodds was sent to tell him that he would not be reinstated.

In a Belfast Telegraph interview he said the party wanted to get rid of him because of his "old-fashioned, traditional" views on matters such as same-sex marriage and abortion.

A DUP Spokesperson said, "We are aware Jim has made some comments. As these are internal matters we have no further comment to make at this time."