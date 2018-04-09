Image copyright PA Image caption Prominent loyalists worked with former Protestant church leaders to produce the statement

There has been a mixed reaction to a statement by Northern Ireland's three loyalist paramilitary groups that they will "fully support the rule of law".

The joint statement was from the Ulster Defence Association, Ulster Volunteer Force and Red Hand Commando.

It was delivered ahead of the Good Friday Agreement's 20th anniversary.

Some politicians and church leaders gave it a guarded welcome but Sinn Féin and the PSNI said it was long past time for all paramilitary groups to disband.

PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton:

"They don't have legitimacy and I don't really understand why they exist in any shape or form, 20 years after the Good Friday Agreement. The CLMC (Combined Loyalist Military Command) statement of 1994 wasn't that far removed from what we have seen in this statement."

He added: "We shouldn't be having statements about how they are going to be slightly less bad in the future. They should just go away."

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster:

"I welcome the Combined Loyalist Statement which opposes and condemns all forms of criminality. It stands in stark contrast to Gerry Adams' latest justification for violence."

She added: "We have and will continue to help those who want to transition into politics. Violence has no place in our society. We commend those who are leading and working hard to help move their communities forward."

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly:

"What people wanted to hear this morning was that these groups are leaving the stage rather than the same recycled statement of intent to end criminality.

"There is no place for any armed groups in our society in 2018, 20 years on from the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. The public want an end to their ongoing recruitment, their procurement of weapons and an end to their existence."

Image copyright PA Image caption The Rev Harold Good read a statement at the loyalist press conference

Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann:

"It is long past time that those who continue to threaten and exert control over communities in Northern Ireland were gone. They must pack up and get off the backs of our people, or face the inside of a jail cell.

"Today's statement is welcome, but it will not be measured by the words it contains, but by the deeds that back it up and the difference felt in the lives of people living within loyalist communities."

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry:

"Alliance gives this statement a guarded welcome, but it will be actions that will determine the scope and sincerity of this new commitment. But it is disappointing that 20 years on from the Good Friday Agreement these discussions are still happening.

"We have been down this road before with various loyalist organisations only for nothing to really change and even in recent days we have witnessed loyalist shows of strength and threats to a journalist."

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Right Reverend Noble McNeely:

"When people genuinely desire to move away from violence and criminality and go out of their way to reconfirm such a commitment, that is clearly something to be welcomed and encouraged."

He added: "Statements of intent to work for a transformed society, if to be more than simply aspirational words, must be accompanied by a total and unreserved backing for law and order."

President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, the Reverend Laurence Graham:

"I am encouraged to read that these organisations are recommitting themselves to the creation of a Northern Ireland that enables all to realise their potential and aspirations."

He added: "I also commend the rejection and repudiation of any criminal action purporting to have been carried out by people claiming membership of any of their organisations."