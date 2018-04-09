Man charged after east Belfast murder

Image caption The man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital where he died

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a 29-year-old man in east Belfast. He will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court later.

Police were called to a house in Titania Street, off the Cregagh Road, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the victim was treated at the scene for stab wounds.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he died a short time later.

A 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested, the 30-year-old has been released unconditionally.