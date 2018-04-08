Image caption The arson attack happened at the Lislane Drive home of Kevin Campbell

A car belonging to a Sinn Féin councillor in Londonderry has been destroyed in an overnight arson attack.

It happened at the home of Councillor Kevin Campbell, in the Creggan area of the city.

The alarm was raised by Mr Campbell's teenage daughter shortly before 03:00 BST on Sunday.

Police said three people were seen running away from the scene. They are working to establish a motive for the attack.

Image caption The Londonderry councillor said his family were lucky to escape injury

Mr Campbell said his family had a lucky escape.

"I tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, which was useless, and then again with a garden hose, while we were waiting on the Fire and Rescue Service, but it was uncontrollable," he said.

"Luckily, it was reversed in so the engine was away from the house. If it had been driven in the way we normally do, then the canopy of the house would have caught fire and the house could have been burned down."