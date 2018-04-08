Murder investigation launched after man dies in east Belfast
- 8 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of murder, following the death of a 29-year-old man in east Belfast.
Police were called to a house in Titania Street shortly after midnight on Sunday.
The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.