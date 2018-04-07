Image caption Colum Eastwood said he was prioritising the problems people face "right now"

The SDLP leader has said his immediate focus is on Brexit and the restoration of devolution when he was asked about a possible SDLP merger with Fianna Fáil.

Colum Eastwood was questioned about the future direction of his party ahead of its annual conference on Saturday.

He replied that speculation of a merger with Fianna Fáil, the Republic of Ireland's biggest opposition party, had been around for 15 or 20 years.

He said he was prioritising the problems that people face "right now".

Good Friday Agreement

"There's always a conversation about what comes next in Irish politics," the SDLP leader said.

"I'm happy to talk about that stuff, but what I'm most focused on is what we're doing with the country - how we're meeting the challenges of Brexit; how we're meeting the challenges of our institutions not being there and how we're going to get back to the Good Friday Agreement.

"Any future talk about how we re-order politics in the long term - that's for another day. Today is about dealing with the problems that face our people right now."

Mr Eastwood was interviewed by BBC News NI on Friday at an SDLP dinner to mark the 20th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement - the 1998 peace accord that helped to bring an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The anniversary celebrations have been marred by a long-running dispute between Stormont's two biggest parties - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin, which led to the collapse of their power-sharing coalition in January 2017.

Earlier this year, the SDLP leader was very critical of the most recent round of talks aimed at resolving the stand-off, which ended in failure on St Valentine's Day.

He claimed the talks were an "exclusive two-party process" and said the SDLP was "not here to window dress" the negotiations.

Mr Eastwood, 34, was elected leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in November 2015.

At the time, he was the party's youngest member of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

His tenure has been difficult at times - in last year's general election the party lost all of its MPs.

Three former SDLP leaders - Mark Durkan, Margaret Ritchie and Alasdair McDonnell - lost their Westminster seats in the snap poll.

Shortly after the result, Mr Eastwood revealed that he had considered quitting as leader , but decided to stay on after receiving messages of support from inside and outside the party.

'Fight for peace'

During the 20th anniversary dinner on Friday night, the SDLP introduced a new award - the John Hume medal - named in honour of its former leader.

Mr Hume's wife, Pat, presented the medals to former Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Bertie Ahern, former Northern Ireland Secretary Paul Murphy and former SDLP leader Mark Durkan.

In a party statement, Mrs Hume said: "They are worthy recipients and their invaluable contributions to peace on this island cannot be overstated.

"In this period of political uncertainty, it is important to remember and embrace the principles of the Good Friday Agreement.

"Tonight's celebrations were also a stark reminder of how hard we have fought, and must continue to fight, for peace."