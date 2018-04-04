Image copyright Family friend Image caption Carter Carson died in hospital after being knocked down in Tenerife

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a nine-year-old County Antrim boy in Tenerife.

Carter Carson, from Newtownabbey, was killed in a hit-and-run on the island last week.

Carter was leaving a shopping centre in the resort of Adeje last Thursday when he was hit by a car. He died in hospital on Friday.

On Wednesday evening, a judge remanded a 39-year-old Latvian man in custody.

He is charged with causing death by negligence and failing to stop to assist the boy at the scene.

Reconstruction

A second Latvian man, who is 34-years-old, has been released on bail, but will also stand trial for failing to assist the victim of a road accident.

The judge heard from witnesses to the hit-and-run on Tuesday and ordered a full reconstruction of the events on Wednesday.

The reconstruction happened at the scene, close to the Gran Sur shopping centre near Playa de Las Américas.

If convicted, the 39-year-old faces a maximum jail term of four years, plus a further 18 months for the lesser charge of failing to stop after a collision.

The two men, who are understood to work in the construction industry, were arrested on Friday.

It is believed one of the men lives in Tenerife, while the other had been on the island for a few days.

Police said neither man has a criminal record.

'A wee star'

Carter's school, Abbots Cross Primary, opened a book of condolence for him on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the school's principal, Joanne Griffith, paid tribute to him saying he was "a wee star".

"He was kind-hearted... football crazy and he belonged to our running club as well, but he was a hard working wee boy and he actually got our star pupil of the month for Primary 5 just before Easter and that just sums him up - he was a wee star," said Ms Griffith.