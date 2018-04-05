Image copyright Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye Image caption PSNI Land Rovers were attacked with petrol bombs

Five men have been charged in Londonderry with taking part in an illegal parade in the city.

Petrol bombs and stones were thrown at police vehicles during the dissident republican parade on Monday.

The men - aged 29, 31, 42, 45 and 50 - were arrested after a search of a premises in Chamberlain Street on Wednesday.

A number of items were also seized by police.

The men are expected to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on April 25.

Image caption The parade began at 14:00 BST, making its way to Derry City Cemetery

"Immediately after the parade and the attack on local police officers on Monday, we had said that robust action would be taken against those who orchestrated and those who participated," said Ch Insp Paul McCracken.

"These searches and arrests are the first phase of that action and more will follow in the coming days.

"Those who seek to attack police and bring violence onto the streets can expect to be held accountable for their actions."