Image copyright Family friend Image caption Carter Carson died in hospital after being knocked down in Tenerife

Two men are expected to appear in court in Tenerife on Tuesday in connection with the death of nine-year-old Newtownabbey boy Carter Carson.

Carter was killed in a hit-and-run incident on the island last week. He was leaving a shopping centre in Adeje when he was hit by a car.

It was later found abandoned a few miles away.

Carter's school, Abbots Cross Primary, is opening a book of condolence for him on Wednesday.

In a statement on Sunday, the school said: "Carter was a quiet, hardworking boy with lovely manners and a gentle, caring nature.

"He loved a game of football and was an enthusiastic member of our school running club and our football club.

Image caption Carter was a P5 pupil at Abbots Cross Primary School in Newtownabbey

"He was recently awarded star pupil of the month and no-one had a bigger smile than Carter when he received his star pupil award.

"The relevant agencies are working with the school to ensure that appropriate support is put in place for our pupils, parents and teachers as we try to deal with losing Carter in these tragic circumstances."

Newtownabbey Youth Football Club, where Carter played, posted a tribute to its Facebook page.

"It is with deepest condolences and heavy hearts we as a club are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of young Carter Carson this morning.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his friends at the club. YNWA."

The chairman said Carter had been playing football since he was five years old and that the whole club was "heartbroken."