A man has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy from Northern Ireland died in hospital following a hit and run in Tenerife.

The boy was leaving a shopping centre with his family in Adeje in the south of the island on Thursday when he was struck by a car.

He died in hospital on Friday.

A car believed to have been involved was found abandoned a few miles from the scene.

Ina statement the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are providing assistance to the family following the tragic death of a British child in Tenerife."