Image copyright Press Eye. Image caption One woman was injured during the disturbance

Police have made nine arrests following an illegal Easter parade on the Levin Road in Lurgan, County Armagh.

Eight people dressed in paramilitary style uniforms were arrested for taking part in an "un-notified procession" shortly after 13:00 BST on Saturday.

A ninth person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and obstruction.

An elderly woman was injured during the disturbance.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption It is believed the parade was organised by Republican Sinn Féin

The woman was taken to hospital where her condition has been described as stable.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said those who take part in un-notified parades "do not represent the majority of people who live in north Lurgan.

"Many of those who participate in this event every year are not from the local community.

"The police have attempted to engage with members of this group advising them to comply with their legal responsibilities in relation to processions," he added.