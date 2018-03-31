44yr-old man charged with death of brother

Image caption The scene of the crash on Tullychurry Road

A man has been charged with causing the death of his brother by dangerous driving.

Francis McCafferty of Belault, Pettigo, County Donegal appeared at Omagh magistrate's court on Saturday morning.

The 44 year-old is accused of killing Pat John McCafferty, on the Tullychurry Road near Belleek, County Fermanagh on 5 January 2014.

Mr McCafferty was arrested in Strabane on Wednesday.

Image caption PSNI officer at the scene of the crash in 2014

In the hours after the crash in 2014, Gardaí located a Ford Focus believed to be involved in the crash, close to Mr McCafferty's Pettigo home.

Mr McCafferty was interviewed by Gardaí but subsequently released unconditionally.

The following day he voluntarily presented himself to Gardaí. He admitted being the driver of the vehicle and said it was an accident.

Mr Cafferty was not charged by the Gardaí.

The court was told that when that account was put to him during a PSNI interview, he said "Donegal guards are corrupt".

Mr McCafferty's solicitor told the court the statement taken by An Garda Síochana "lacked key details."

Objecting the bail, the PSNI said they feared Mr McCafferty might abscond.

However, the judge said he would grant bail if a number of conditions were met, and required Mr McCafferty to surrender the title deeds to his County Donegal farm.

The case will be heard again on 9 April.