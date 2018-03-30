Date is set for West Tyrone by-election

Image copyright PA Image caption The by-election in West Tyrone will be held on 3 May

The Westminster by-election to find a replacement for Sinn Féin's Barry McElduff in West Tyrone will be held on 3 May.

Mr McElduff resigned as the constituency's MP in January after he posted a video of himself with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head.

It was published online on the 42nd anniversary of the murders of 10 Protestant workmen by the IRA in Kingsmills.

Mr McElduff was widely criticised.

Mr McElduff has said that he did not make a connection in his mind between the video and the massacre, but he accepted many people do not believe that.