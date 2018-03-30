Police say they have seized what they believe "could be one of Northern Ireland's largest ever hauls of herbal cannabis".

The drug was intercepted and five people were arrested by PSNI officers on Friday.

It following a joint operation by the PSNI, gardaí (Irish police) and Irish customs officials.

The drugs were found in an industrial sized fuel tank on a shipping pallet at a property in Dromore, County Down.

The PSNI said three men and two women were detained at the property.

Police also also carried out "a number of follow up searches and enquiries at other locations".

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin said the seizure demonstrated "the effectiveness of real-time intelligence sharing and cross-border collaboration".

"With the assistance of our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and Revenue Commissioners we have undoubtedly prevented the significant harm that would have resulted from this huge consignment of drugs reaching the streets of both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland today," he added.

Garda Assistant Commissioner Barry O'Brien said the operation showed "the practical application of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force".

"I wish to commend all agencies involved in both jurisdictions which resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of controlled drugs," he added.