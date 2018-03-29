A taser stun gun, class B drugs and a computer hard drive have been seized during searches by police in Bangor, County Down, directed against North Down UDA.

Paramilitary Crime Task Force officers carried out three searches under the misuse of drugs act.

The searches were at houses in Lord Warden's Court and a commercial building in the Rathgael Road area.

Police said one man will be interviewed at a later date; another was cautioned.

They said a report would be sent to the Public Prosecution Service.