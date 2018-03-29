Image caption Broadcaster Joel Taggart described Mr Coates as the 'legendary voice of Sportsound'

Tributes have been paid to former BBC Northern Ireland sports presenter Adam Coates, who has died, aged 76.

Mr Coates presented Radio Ulster's Saturday Sportsound programme for many years.

He was originally from Scotland, but moved to Northern Ireland at the age of 22 and worked in newspapers before joining the BBC.

In a Tweet, BBC broadcaster Joel Taggart has described Mr Coates as the "legendary voice of Sportsound".

Northern Ireland football writer Steven Beacom joined those paying tribute, describing Mr Coates as "a broadcasting great".