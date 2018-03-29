Image caption The accident is understood to have happened at a farm in County Armagh

A man in his 70s has died in an accident involving a cow at a farm in south Armagh.

Police say they received a report of the sudden death of a farmer on on the Newry Road in Mullaghbawn on Wednesday.

It is not being treated as suspicious.

The Health and Safety Executive for NI is working to establish what happened.

Armagh Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Larkin said the death had shocked the local community.

"This man was part of the farming community and we are all affected by such tragedies," he said.

"Any death on a farm is one too many."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called to the scene at about 14:20 BST on Wednesday.

"One rapid response vehicle paramedic and one emergency ambulance crew were dispatched to the incident," said a spokesperson.

"The charity air ambulance was also tasked to the scene, but was stood down on route.

"No patients were transported from the scene."